Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 8,308 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,362 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.6% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,124,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 36.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $273.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.65.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $207.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.76. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $269.05.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Further Reading

