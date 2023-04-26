Synovus Financial Corp Buys 276 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $771,768,000 after acquiring an additional 72,332 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in 3M by 12.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,749,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,814,000 after acquiring an additional 314,536 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in 3M by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,688,000 after acquiring an additional 98,813 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.77.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $104.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.11%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

