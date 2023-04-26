Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,219 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $87.77 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $119.89. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.92 and a 200-day moving average of $78.29.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,733. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

