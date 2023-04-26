Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,948,491,000 after buying an additional 167,495 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after acquiring an additional 912,518 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,463,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $650,546,000 after acquiring an additional 160,651 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,071,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $389,031,000 after acquiring an additional 58,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

LOW stock opened at $205.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

