Synovus Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,186 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 122,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

RF opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.39. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

