Synovus Financial Corp Has $14.51 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Mondelez International by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its position in Mondelez International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.3% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.81. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $72.63.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

