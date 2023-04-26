Synovus Financial Corp Has $8.71 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,019 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 12,052 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP by 27,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in HP by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

HPQ opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $40.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,925 shares of company stock worth $1,678,337 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.