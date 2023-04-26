Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Rating Increased to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.
Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $29.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.80. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $44.91.
In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.
