Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Rating Increased to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $29.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.80. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

