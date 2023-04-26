Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives $87.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,951,000 after purchasing an additional 224,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $74.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Sysco has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.74. The firm has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

