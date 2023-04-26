Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives $87.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.20.
A number of analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,951,000 after purchasing an additional 224,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sysco Stock Down 0.7 %
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.
Sysco Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 70.76%.
About Sysco
Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.
