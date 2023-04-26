T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Shares of T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) were down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 851,520 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 414,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on T Stamp from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

T Stamp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T Stamp

T Stamp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T Stamp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in T Stamp Inc. ( NASDAQ:IDAI Get Rating ) by 315.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,559 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of T Stamp worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity & trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks.

