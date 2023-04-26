Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 29,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 29.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TAK shares. Bank of America raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

