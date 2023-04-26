Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy in a report issued on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Tamarack Valley Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.08). Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of C$423.76 million for the quarter.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Down 4.6 %

TVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC lowered their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.88.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$3.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.78. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Scott Shimek bought 10,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,600.00. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.