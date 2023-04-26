Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 175.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.0%.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Down 1.1 %
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.81. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50.
SKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.
