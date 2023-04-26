Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $20.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

