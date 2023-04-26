Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stock Position Lifted by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,664 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Tapestry comprises approximately 1.1% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 437,897 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after acquiring an additional 34,408 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Tapestry by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 13,709 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in Tapestry by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 786,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,935,000 after acquiring an additional 409,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

NYSE:TPR traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $40.36. 736,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average is $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

