Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Gap Down to $40.13

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.13, but opened at $38.77. Taylor Morrison Home shares last traded at $39.63, with a volume of 190,478 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $3,613,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,696,358.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $3,613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,358.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 147,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,831,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 384,167 shares of company stock worth $14,042,050. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Further Reading

