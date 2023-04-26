TD Securities Raises EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target to C$85.00

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on EQB from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
EQB Price Performance
EQB stock remained flat at $44.47 during midday trading on Wednesday. EQB has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05.
EQB Company Profile
EQB, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
