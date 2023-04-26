TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07, RTT News reports. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity updated its Q3 guidance to approx $1.65 EPS.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 3.2 %

TEL stock opened at $124.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.29. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $138.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 30.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.91.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

