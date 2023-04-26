Tech and Energy Transition (NASDAQ:TETCU) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU – Get Rating) were up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Tech and Energy Transition Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04.

Institutional Trading of Tech and Energy Transition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Tech and Energy Transition by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter.

About Tech and Energy Transition

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

