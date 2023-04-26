Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Gap Up to $43.20

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.20, but opened at $45.41. Teck Resources shares last traded at $45.08, with a volume of 4,065,954 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$71.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.81.

Teck Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.29.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.74%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

