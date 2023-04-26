Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($1.70)-($1.25) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.31). The company issued revenue guidance of $2.575-2.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.61 billion. Teladoc Health also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.55)-($0.45) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.35.

NYSE:TDOC traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.77. 5,567,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,162,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $59.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.81.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 567.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $637.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $47,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,766.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $47,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,766.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,301 shares of company stock worth $1,180,135. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 215.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 21.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

