Telcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $968,495.18 (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Telcoin has a total market cap of $126.54 million and approximately $968,495.18 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Telcoin has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Telcoin

Telcoin launched on December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is a cryptocurrency used as a medium of exchange, reserve asset, and protocol token on a user-owned, decentralized financial platform. The platform enables users to access and use decentralized financial products globally, and Telcoin incentivizes telecoms and active users to provide value-added services to end-users. By aligning around this platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with fast and affordable, user-owned financial products, which are better than traditional banking services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

