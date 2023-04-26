TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Major Shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. Sells 34,402 Shares

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $301,705.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,624,054.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance

TESS remained flat at $8.76 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $8.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a market cap of $80.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.95 and a beta of 0.92.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.57 million. TESSCO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of TESSCO Technologies

TESS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair lowered TESSCO Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TESSCO Technologies

