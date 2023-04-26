TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Major Shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. Sells 34,402 Shares

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $301,705.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,624,054.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance
TESS remained flat at $8.76 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $8.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a market cap of $80.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.95 and a beta of 0.92.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.57 million. TESSCO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of TESSCO Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TESSCO Technologies
