TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, William Blair lowered TESSCO Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

TESSCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TESS opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.95 and a beta of 0.92. TESSCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.57 million. TESSCO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $301,705.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,553,484 shares in the company, valued at $13,624,054.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TESSCO Technologies news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $131,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,587,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,925,760.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $301,705.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,553,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,624,054.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,402 shares of company stock worth $464,506 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 31,385 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 124,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 32,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

