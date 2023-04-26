TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Issues Earnings Results

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS.

TFI International Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of TFII opened at $106.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.54. TFI International has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $128.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFII. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TFI International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TFI International from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on TFI International from C$162.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth about $5,941,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

(Get Rating)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.