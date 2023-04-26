TFI International (TSE:TFII) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) fell 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$141.64 and last traded at C$143.75. 249,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 207,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$156.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TFII shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on TFI International from C$171.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cormark increased their price objective on TFI International from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TFI International from C$171.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$150.78.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$162.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$148.06. The company has a market cap of C$12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

TFI International Company Profile

In related news, Director Joey Saputo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$172.73, for a total value of C$1,727,260.00. In other news, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$149.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,476,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at C$17,906,232. Also, Director Joey Saputo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$172.73, for a total value of C$1,727,260.00. Insiders acquired 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,175,535 over the last quarter. 10.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.