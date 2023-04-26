TFI International (TSE:TFII) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) fell 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$141.64 and last traded at C$143.75. 249,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 207,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$156.83.
Several analysts have issued reports on TFII shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on TFI International from C$171.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cormark increased their price objective on TFI International from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TFI International from C$171.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$150.78.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$162.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$148.06. The company has a market cap of C$12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
