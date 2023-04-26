The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.9% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after buying an additional 66,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $6.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,201,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199,904. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.62.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

