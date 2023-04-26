The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,749,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,915 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $111,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE KO traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,152,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,131,463. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.01.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

