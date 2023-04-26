The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $303,447.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $298,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,178 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HIG. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $68.82. 303,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,533. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.14. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

