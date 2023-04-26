The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.29.

Mosaic Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MOS stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.30. 367,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,239,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $40.29 and a one year high of $68.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.