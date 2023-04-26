The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Raised by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 9.5% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $39,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PG opened at $156.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $163.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,310 shares of company stock worth $7,753,726. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.