The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,953 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,547 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 1.6% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $14,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

TD traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $59.56. 1,174,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,156. The company has a market cap of $109.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average is $64.27.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.721 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.