Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

RSP stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.18. 1,874,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,204,052. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

