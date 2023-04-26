Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Buys New Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,964,000 after acquiring an additional 281,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,332,000 after acquiring an additional 821,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,996,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,589,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,022,000 after purchasing an additional 507,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks Price Performance

In related news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 237,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,633,824.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

EXTR traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $16.30. 1,183,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.96.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 71.00%. The company had revenue of $318.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.