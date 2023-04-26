Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Buys New Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $125,514,000 after acquiring an additional 115,862 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 54,396 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.65.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1 %

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,197,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,253,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.