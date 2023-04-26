Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Has $293,000 Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 20,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.67 and a 1-year high of $127.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.27 and its 200-day moving average is $109.86.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

