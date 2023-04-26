Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Invests $336,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,360 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Halliburton by 389.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,609,660 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $88,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,705 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,767,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,042,064 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $80,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of HAL traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.57. 3,922,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,341,092. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.24.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

See Also

