Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Purchases 1,836 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,066. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.14. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $160.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

