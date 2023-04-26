Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Purchases 8,000 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 164.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises about 0.9% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000.

Shares of JMST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 252,502 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

