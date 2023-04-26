Threshold (T) Tops 1-Day Volume of $24.08 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 26th. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $336.06 million and $24.08 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00027587 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00018905 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00017889 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,804.64 or 1.00031456 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,620,909,587.253454 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03295116 USD and is up 5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $15,582,062.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

