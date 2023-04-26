Thunder Brawl (THB) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $39,162.17

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 33.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $39,162.17 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.0057948 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $57,833.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

