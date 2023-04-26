Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.19

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 3243773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.74.

Tilray Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $145.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 294.54%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth approximately $19,224,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,586,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tilray by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,380,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,898 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

