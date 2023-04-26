Tilson Financial Group Inc. Invests $13.99 Million in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 484,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,987,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 11.9% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tilson Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.25. 774,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,904,419. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.98.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.