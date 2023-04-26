Tilson Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.36. 1,253,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,724,131. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

