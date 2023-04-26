Tilson Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366,623 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921,464 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,735,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,490 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VEA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.99. 2,526,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,646,332. The stock has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.12.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.