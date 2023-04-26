Tilson Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,214 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,242 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.07. 239,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,109. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $62.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.66.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

