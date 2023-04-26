Tilson Financial Group Inc. Takes $2.35 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.54. 1,198,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,049,699. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.54 and its 200 day moving average is $97.88. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

