Tim S.A. (TIMB) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.07 on May 16th

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0745 per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.

TIM Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TIMB traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.64. 34,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. TIM has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98.

Get TIM alerts:

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TIM had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 7.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that TIM will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TIM

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on TIM from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 27th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TIM by 315.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 620.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 2,838.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 235.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About TIM

(Get Rating)

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.