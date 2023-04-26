TMD Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 237,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,000. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF makes up 3.1% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,648,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $467,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DBMF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.45. 59,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.13. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $35.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

