TMD Wealth Management LLC Takes $719,000 Position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 32,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 199,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 152,194 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $726,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,715,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 232,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 29,803 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SVOL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.67. The company had a trading volume of 128,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,332. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68.

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

